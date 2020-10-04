Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brightcove by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

