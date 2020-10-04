Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

BMY traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. 12,574,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

