BTU Protocol Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $40.50 million and approximately $394,841.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.34 or 0.05245178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,377 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

