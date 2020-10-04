Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,462 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 3,256,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,864. The company has a market cap of $197.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

