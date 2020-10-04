Cappasity Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $458,964.02 and approximately $19,462.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.56 or 0.05340435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.