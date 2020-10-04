carVertical (CV) Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. carVertical has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $15,681.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00271389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.01526844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00167726 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

