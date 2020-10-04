Casino Betting Coin (CBC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $24,186.00

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $24,186.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

