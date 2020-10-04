Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $24,186.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casino Betting Coin

CBC is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars.

