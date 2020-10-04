CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of CBIZ worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 7.0% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,982,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,386,000 after acquiring an additional 195,434 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $41,390,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CBIZ by 3.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,464,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CBIZ by 63.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 486,244 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CBIZ by 30.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 281,376 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CBZ shares. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $63,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,290.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $839,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,892.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,200 shares of company stock worth $1,317,459. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBZ opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.61.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.