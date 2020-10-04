Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $268.46 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Celo has a total market cap of $268.46 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00020136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00271175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01538453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169267 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

