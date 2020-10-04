Chainlink Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $729.26 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $9.42 or 0.00088220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00271545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01527542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00169425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinbase, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

