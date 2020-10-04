Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 56,218 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Rambus worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 368,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 27.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,884 shares of company stock valued at $319,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMBS. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

