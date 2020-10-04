Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 77,543 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Inovalon worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $107,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $719,303. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $26.74 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

