Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 88,803 Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 299.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,803 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schrodinger worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 87.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 643,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 81.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,528,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Schrodinger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other Schrodinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 178,366 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $8,634,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $8,915,400.00. Insiders have sold 3,766,014 shares of company stock worth $228,840,031 over the last three months.

Shares of SDGR opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schrodinger Inc has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Schrodinger’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

