Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of PDC Energy worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 355.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 882,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 168.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 525,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 155.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 831,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 505,400 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

