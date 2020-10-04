Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 130,218 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,218 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Realogy worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Realogy by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Realogy by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realogy by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Realogy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realogy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realogy stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

