Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.67% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKT opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 1.82.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

