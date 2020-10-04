Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Harsco worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harsco by 197.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harsco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 283,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

HSC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

