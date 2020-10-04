Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $10.93 Million Position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Yext worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yext by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Yext by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yext by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Yext by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 753,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,026,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,541,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at $356,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,596 shares of company stock worth $7,947,357. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

