Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Acushnet worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acushnet by 37.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Acushnet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Acushnet by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 77.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.