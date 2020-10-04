Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.04 Million Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of American Woodmark worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,967,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,644,000 after purchasing an additional 119,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 263,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 151,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

