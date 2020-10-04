Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Group 1 Automotive worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GPI opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

