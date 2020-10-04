Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Hostess Brands worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $16,997,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 459,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,397,000 after buying an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Hostess Brands Inc has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $437,240.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,001 shares of company stock worth $6,888,380. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

