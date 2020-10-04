Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.24 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $35.63 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFBS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

