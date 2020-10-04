Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,490.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 585,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 519,775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $35,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651 over the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 2.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

