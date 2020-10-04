Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after buying an additional 3,068,347 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,813,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 819,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SIX opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.