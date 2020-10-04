Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Dril-Quip worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 196.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $512,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $47,939.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,859.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,153.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $869.98 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.