Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chewy worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,084,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 372,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chewy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -102.82 and a beta of -0.05. Chewy Inc has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $837,573.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,828.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,501 shares of company stock worth $36,533,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

