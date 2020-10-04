Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.83% of ScanSource worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 1,155.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 660,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SCSC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

