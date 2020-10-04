Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Jeld-Wen worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JELD opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

