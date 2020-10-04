Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 116.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 297,006 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYBT opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $791.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,115 shares of company stock worth $745,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

