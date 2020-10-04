Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of WSFS Financial worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

