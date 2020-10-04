Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of 2U worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 692.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in 2U by 18,081.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWOU stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

