Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,989,000 after buying an additional 215,688 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 620,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 466,515 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.