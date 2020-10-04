Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of First Financial Bancorp worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Financial Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

