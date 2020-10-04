Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avangrid worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Avangrid by 14.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Avangrid by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 523.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

AGR stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

