Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,494 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 87.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 48.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 54.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8,375.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.