Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,233 Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,233 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Scholastic worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $5,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Scholastic by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 91,866 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Scholastic by 53.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 39,156 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. Scholastic Corp has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

