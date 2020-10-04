Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $33,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.