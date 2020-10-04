ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCXI. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $5,995,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 938,771 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,573. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.