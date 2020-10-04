Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.08.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Chevron stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,854,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,768,807. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after buying an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,425,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

