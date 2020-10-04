Chimpion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $590,557.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00008636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Chimpion has a total market cap of $29.06 million and $590,557.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00271630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525446 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded up 493,071.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00452062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.