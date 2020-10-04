Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.53.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 916,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after purchasing an additional 199,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,765,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,314,000 after purchasing an additional 131,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $127,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 824,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.
About Coca-Cola European Partners
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.
