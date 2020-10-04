Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,320 ($30.31).

CCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($30.45) to GBX 2,220 ($29.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

LON CCH traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,952 ($25.51). 382,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,024.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,980.20. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,088 ($27.28) per share, with a total value of £4,176 ($5,456.68). Insiders purchased 190,474 shares of company stock worth $405,127,134 over the last three months.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

