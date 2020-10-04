Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of Coeur Mining worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $1,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,352,000 after buying an additional 367,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 240,590 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

