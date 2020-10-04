Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Coherus Biosciences worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.