Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 227.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 1,477,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

