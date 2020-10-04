Comparing MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Integrated Ventures (NASDAQ:INTV)

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MobileSmith alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MobileSmith and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MobileSmith and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith -444.42% -151.18% -114.30% Integrated Ventures -238.96% N/A -123.16%

Volatility & Risk

MobileSmith has a beta of -4.93, meaning that its stock price is 593% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MobileSmith and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith $1.79 million 134.30 -$12.19 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 3.88 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MobileSmith.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MobileSmith beats Integrated Ventures on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MobileSmith

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2019, it owns and operates approximately 880 cryptocurrencies miners located in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company was formerly known as EMS Find, Inc. and changed its name to Integrated Ventures, Inc. in July 2017. Integrated Ventures, Inc. is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MobileSmith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileSmith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.