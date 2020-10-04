Comparing Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & BKF Capital Group (NASDAQ:BKFG)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Morningstar and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 11.46% 18.71% 8.54% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.18 billion 5.97 $152.00 million N/A N/A BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Morningstar has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Morningstar beats BKF Capital Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, and real-time pricing and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for institutional asset management, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Research, which includes equity research and manager research; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings for structured finance securities, as well as corporate issuers and financial institutions, individual debt issuances, and operational risk assessment services; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; and Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, and custom models. In addition, the company's PitchBook offers a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. Morningstar, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

