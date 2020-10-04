Comparing ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) & AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and ZTE CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $34.89 billion 0.27 $221.37 million $0.82 39.07 ZTE CORP/ADR $13.00 billion 0.78 $795.34 million $0.35 13.81

ZTE CORP/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR. ZTE CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ZTE CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ZTE CORP/ADR pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and ZTE CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR -1.29% -2.47% -1.15% ZTE CORP/ADR 5.66% 13.30% 3.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and ZTE CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50 ZTE CORP/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZTE CORP/ADR beats AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products. It also provides cloud computing and IT products that include cloud infrastructure, cloud platform, and cloud hardware, as well as home media center products; and cloud core network products, which comprise 5G Cloud ServCore, packet core, IP multimedia subsystem and CS, user data convergence, and intelligent OSS products. In addition, the company offers fixed access products, including optical access and CPE products; and energy products, such as telecom energy, government and enterprise energy, and ZEGO IDC. Further, it provides consulting, customer support, and learning services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

